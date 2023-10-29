Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

