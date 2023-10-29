Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,518 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXH. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXH opened at $23.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

