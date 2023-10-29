Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.46. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $307.30 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.83.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

