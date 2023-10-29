Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

