Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.27 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

