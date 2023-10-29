Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $364.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $308.60 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its 200 day moving average is $389.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

