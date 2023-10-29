Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $34.10 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

