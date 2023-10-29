Paralel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,826 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 463,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,622,000 after acquiring an additional 220,297 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $659.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.60. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.