Paralel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 47,023 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,992 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.