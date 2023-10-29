Paralel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Down 5.2 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,739 shares of company stock worth $7,829,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.