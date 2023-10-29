Paralel Advisors LLC Has $42.51 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.