Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BOX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

