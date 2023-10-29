Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 109.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $730,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $730,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,340,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

