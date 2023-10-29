Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $325.76 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.46 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.40 and its 200 day moving average is $340.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

