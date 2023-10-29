Paralel Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Paralel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318,348 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

