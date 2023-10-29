Paralel Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paralel Advisors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $924.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

