Paralel Advisors LLC Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,518 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in ADT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 507,338 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ADT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADT opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 1.70. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

