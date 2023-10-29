Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.