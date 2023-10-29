Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,388 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,238. The company has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

