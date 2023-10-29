Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 57,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,927,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,129. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

