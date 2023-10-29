Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 9,839 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 31,547,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,508,379. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

