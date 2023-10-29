Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 18.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

