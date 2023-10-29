Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,830. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

