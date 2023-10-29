Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 3,047,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,392. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
