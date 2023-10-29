Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

