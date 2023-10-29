Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 272,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 436.4% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 20.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 211,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 16.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

TSLA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,881,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

