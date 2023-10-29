Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. 5,292,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

