Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

