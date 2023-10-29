Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 28.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

