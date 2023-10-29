Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 35,948,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.