Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,621,000,000.

VEU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,631. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

