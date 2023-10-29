Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 2,563,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,987. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

