Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $98.71. 2,007,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,498. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

