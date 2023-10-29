Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.69 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,254 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

