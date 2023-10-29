Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.08 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.57. 450,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.66 and a twelve month high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.