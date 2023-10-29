Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,425. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.