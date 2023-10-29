Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 3,985,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

