Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 373,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 11,921,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,711,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

