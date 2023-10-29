Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $8.64 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BlackRock stock traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.08. 543,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,029. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.99 and its 200 day moving average is $677.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

