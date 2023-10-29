Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,485. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

