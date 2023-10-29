Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,425,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,697. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

