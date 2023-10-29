Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 65.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Booking by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,459,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,746.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,036.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,857.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,248.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.