Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $308.60 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

