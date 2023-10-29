Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,981. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

