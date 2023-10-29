Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 10,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 13,817,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,221,658. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

