Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 5,545 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. 64,709,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,468,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

