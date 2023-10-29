Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 676 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

