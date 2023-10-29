Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 255,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 5,318,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,927. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

