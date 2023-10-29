Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.94. 933,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

