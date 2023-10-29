Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

LOW traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

